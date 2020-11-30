Commemoration Day: UAE leaders pay rich tribute to martyrs
UAE Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince remember their sacrifices for the country.
.. .. .. .. .. #_ pic.twitter.com/z458jgJzf6— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 30, 2020
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to the martyrs of the UAE.
In his message on Commemoration Day that's observed today, November 30, Sheikh Mohammed said members of the UAE Armed Forces "sacrifice themselves to protect the UAE".
The UAE Vice-President tweeted: "Our country stands from North to South and from East to West to show respect, gratitude and loyalty to them. Glory and immortality to our martyrs!”
He also posted a video tribute.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to social media to post his tributes to the fallen soldiers.
“May our martyrs rest in peace. Their sacrifice remains the beacon that lights our path in difficult times. On #MartyrsDay, I would like to join the nation in paying tribute to their heroism and saluting their devotion to protecting our country and our people,” Sheikh Mohamed posted on twitter.
On this day, we salute the fallen Frontline Heroes for their courage and dedication. They made the ultimate sacrifice on the frontline of defence of this country. They will remain in our hearts and inspire future generations.— (@MohamedBinZayed) November 30, 2020
