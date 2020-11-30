News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Commemoration Day: UAE leaders pay rich tribute to martyrs

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 30, 2020

UAE Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince remember their sacrifices for the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to the martyrs of the UAE.

In his message on Commemoration Day that's observed today, November 30, Sheikh Mohammed said members of the UAE Armed Forces "sacrifice themselves to protect the UAE".

The UAE Vice-President tweeted: "Our country stands from North to South and from East to West to show respect, gratitude and loyalty to them. Glory and immortality to our martyrs!”

He also posted a video tribute.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to social media to post his tributes to the fallen soldiers.

“May our martyrs rest in peace. Their sacrifice remains the beacon that lights our path in difficult times. On #MartyrsDay, I would like to join the nation in paying tribute to their heroism and saluting their devotion to protecting our country and our people,” Sheikh Mohamed posted on twitter.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201125&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129373&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 