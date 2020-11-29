Commemoration Day: Nations rise through their peoples' sacrifices, says Fujairah Ruler

Sheikh Hamad paid homage to the nation’s martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for their nation.

Countries are only built by their citizens, and nations only rise through the sacrifices of their peoples, said His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

In a statement given to ‘Nation Shield,’ the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, Sheikh Hamad paid homage to the nation’s martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for their nation.

Below is the statement in full:

“Countries are only built by their citizens, and nations only rise through the sacrifices of their peoples.

We salute those who kept their promises [on the battlefield] and sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of our country. On this day, we remember the victories of our courageous men who have sacrificed their lives for their nation. The UAE’s martyrs have taken the responsibility of defending their country and have paid with their lives while fighting on the frontlines.

We renew our loyalty to our country under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and all of us, civilians and servicemen alike, are determined to uphold the values of the federation, instilled by our Founding Fathers, to safeguard our country against aggressors.

On Commemoration Day, which is a precious national occasion, we celebrate our martyrs and express our pride in our Armed Forces officers and soldiers, who always support their brothers and sisters in their causes and fulfill their duties to defend their rights and preserve their country’s dignity; for they are role models of heroism and courage.

In the UAE, we reiterate our loyalty to the country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and pledge to follow the values of the Union entrusted by the Founding Fathers. We shall keep our pledge, and we commemorate the achievements of the martyrs. Their sacrifices will lead our way and enlighten the journey and history of our precious country.”