American wins $1m at Dubai Duty Free raffle
Titizian is the 10th American national to win $1 million since the start of the promotion in 1999.
An American national based in California, USA, was announced as the latest $1 million winner at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions draw held on Wednesday.
Gary Titizian became a dollar millionaire when his ticket number 0193 in Millennium Millionaire Series 360, which he purchased online on May 11, was drawn today.
Titizian is the 10th American national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to winner of $1 million in Series 359 took place.
Gert Maria Kloeck, winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 359 with ticket number 2036, is the first Belgian national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.
“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free for this fantastic win! It was great to finally meet the people behind this amazing promotion and made me a millionaire!” said Kloeck, who was presented with the $1 million ceremonial cheque.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2017, Kloeck purchased his winning ticket online on May 12.
