News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Ajman Ruler pardons 49 prisoners ahead of UAE National Day

Wam/Ajman
Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 12.16 am

(Wam)

Sheikh Humaid keen to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 49 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 49th National Day celebrations on December 2.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Humaid's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences.

Commenting on the good gesture, Major Gen Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, said that procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20201212/ARTICLE/201219692&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 