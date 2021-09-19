News
Ajman: Department of Finance announces 55% increase in supplier registrations

WAM/Ajman
Filed on September 19, 2021
WAM

This will contribute to advancing economic growth, says Director-General

Ajman’s Department of Finance announced that it has witnessed the opening of 44 free bids in its electronic procurement system.

Since the opening of the free bids, the system saw the registration of 525 suppliers in its ‘Supplier Portal’ from April to August 2021, a 55 percent increase from 337 registered suppliers during the same period last year.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, emphasised the keenness of the Ajman government to continuously launch various initiatives and facilities to boost the growth of UAE-based companies and provide an attractive business environment that would encourage doing business in the Emirate.

This, he said, will contribute to advancing economic growth, in line with the vision and directives of the UAE's leadership.




