Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives 235,700 visitors in 6 months

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque received 65,500 worshippers and 126,000 visitors in the first six months of this year.

Of the 235,700 people who visited the architectural marvel, 54 per cent were from within the UAE and the rest, tourists.

More than half of the visitors (54 per cent) were males.

The age group of 25-35 years constituted the majority, at 41 per cent. During the first half of the year, 44,000 people used the jogging trail.

“Over the first six months of 2021, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) conveyed the mosque’s message of tolerance, stemming from the true teachings of Islam,” a press statement from the mosque said.

These were facilitated through 1,700 cultural tours attended by 4,918 visitors. In addition, the centre organised 75 virtual tours in Arabic and English via Instagram and Microsoft Teams, recording 7,382 views.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in the UAE, and one of the country’s key architectural landmarks.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sought for the mosque to become an important bridge between different cultures, a platform for global dialogue, and a vehicle for promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions of the world.

The mosque receives visitors with strict Covid safety measures in place.