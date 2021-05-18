Abu Dhabi's du Arena renamed Etihad Park

It is the Middle East’s largest outdoor venue.

Abu Dhabi’s du Arena has been renamed as Etihad Park, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Yas Island’s custom-built open-air space is the Middle East’s largest outdoor venue.

The move is part of a larger partnership deal announced between Etihad Airways and Flash Entertainment.

The newly named venue is the latest addition to Etihad’s growing list of sponsored entertainment hubs, following the introduction of Etihad Arena earlier this year.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group said: “Etihad Park is testament to our commitment in positioning the UAE capital as a world-class entertainment hub and marries well with our existing sponsorship of Etihad Arena and the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“Following government safety guidelines in response to the Covid pandemic, we look forward to jointly announcing an exciting calendar of events with Flash Entertainment.”

John Lickrish, Chief Executive Officer, Flash Entertainment, said: “As the largest outdoor entertainment venue in the region, the 40,000-capacity arena has welcomed over 1.5 million fans since 2009, and hosted some of the biggest international A-list stars during events such as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts held over the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.”

“The versatility and size of the venue means that it can host global superstars such as Coldplay, Beyonce and The Killers, and large-scale family and culinary events in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hub — Yas Island," he said.

"We are working hard to ensure the safe return of live events and look forward to welcoming fans to the Etihad Park soon.”