Abu Dhabi students showcase talent at global exhibition in Italy

Curated exhibition aims to rethink the city's emerging economic and environmental resilience

A team of students and researchers at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have designed a project called 'Abu Dhabi’s Vertical Studio', a curated exhibition that aims to re-think Abu Dhabi’s emerging economic and environmental resilience.

The students from the Department of Architecture and Design at ADU College of Engineering will be among 212 international architects, artists, universities, urban planners and creative professionals from over 51 countries showcasing their projects at the Fifth Biennial Architecture Exhibition hosted by the European Cultural Centre.

Titled ‘Time Space Existence 2021’, the exhibition taking place in Venice, Italy from May will run until November 21, 2021.

Led by Nadia Mounajjed and Apostolos Kyriazis, Assistant Professors from the Department of Architecture and Design, the ADU team consists of two research assistants and 21 students from ADU.

“This exhibition is an incredible opportunity for the Department of Architecture and Design at ADU and our students. It provides a creative venue to present our reflections and design ideas on the city of Abu Dhabi and its architecture,” Nadia Mounajjed, Assistant Professor in the Department of Architecture and Design at ADU told Khaleej Times.

“It also offers a great moment to exchange knowledge and experiences. We come to this exhibition intending to learn and to engage because we see it as a unique platform for the crossings of ideas that emerge from different design disciplines and practices. Despite the many challenges that we have faced during the pandemic, we are very happy that the event is finally taking place and that we are part of it."

Held every two years, this year’s edition of the architecture exhibition features projects from around the world that focus on water urbanism, green and resilient cities, development of new and natural materials, construction systems and methods.

The ADU project, funded by the Abu Dhabi Award for Research Excellence (AARE) 2019, is now showcased in the historic Palazzo Bembo in Venice, Italy.

