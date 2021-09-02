Abu Dhabi: Over 4,000 to benefit from updated home healthcare services

The capital's Department of Health approves 77 home care service providers

More than 4,000 patients will benefit from the updated model of the home care services in Abu Dhabi, authorities have announced.

On Thursday, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced that it has initiated the updated model for home care services that was launched earlier in 2021, as part of the department's efforts to ensure eligible patients' access to high-quality home care services.

The department said it updated the home care model after approving a list of service providers who met all the necessary requirements.

These requirements will ensure that patients receive the best home care services in accordance with the highest international standards and global best practices.

The DoH approved 77 home care service providers in Abu Dhabi, with services covering more than 4,000 patients. The selected service providers met a set of requirements and standards in accordance with international accreditations, the provision of ongoing healthcare services and proximity to patients' place of residence.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is committed to updating and implementing advanced models of care that enhance the efficiency of the sector and contribute to the provision of healthcare services, in accordance with the highest international standards.

"We continue to improve the healthcare sector to guarantee that residents receive high-quality services that are readily available and that ultimately enhance their experience. The emirate's advanced models of care will ensure that residents have continued access to services by certified, experienced and qualified specialists."

He added: "Initiating the updated model of care for home care services, one of the most comprehensive models of its kind globally, is a testament to the department's continuous efforts in enhancing the patient journey. Our top priority is to continue to advance the health and well-being of residents through patient-centred and timely services. The model for home care services adheres to global best practices, procedures and policies, whereby performance indicators are continuously monitored in order to ensure patient safety."

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has accredited home care service providers across the emirate to ensure that patients have continued, easy and efficient access to these services.

DoH's updated model of care for home care services includes clear guidelines to determining the eligibility of patients, clarifying the type of home care services provided and determining licensing requirements for service providers.

