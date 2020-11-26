News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi-Israel to collaborate on conservation of Houbara bustard and other bird species

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 26, 2020
File photo

Field studies, research to be aimed at preserving Houbara population and habitat in the region.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered International Fund for Houbara Conservation, (IFHC) has entered a ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Israel Nature & Heritage Foundation (INHF) to collaborate on conservation work in Israel.

The breakthrough MoU will see IFHC and INHF, a voluntary association founded to protect and conserve Israel's nature, landscapes, and heritage sites, collaborate over the next five years on the conservation of the Houbara bustard and other rare and threatened bird species in the country.

The MoU was signed on behalf of IFHC by Majid Ali Al Mansouri, and on behalf of INHF by Major General Matan Vilnai. It follows the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel with signing of the Abraham Accords Agreement back in August 2020.

“Under this landmark agreement, INHF will benefit from IFHC’s substantial knowledge on the biology, behaviour and population dynamics of the Houbara bustard and other vulnerable species and its expertise in the restoration and preservation of habitats and ecosystems,” said Major General Vilnai.

“Working in coordination with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, we will now together prepare and implement programmes for effective Houbara conservation within our country.”

The MoU signing means the two parties will now begin collaboration on research, conservation, and restoration activities on agreed rare and threatened species in Israel.

“This is a momentous accord for IFHC, allowing us to cooperate with experts in a country that is an intercontinental bird migration junction and where great conservation efforts are being undertaken,” said Al Mansouri.

“In our drive to foster greater global dialogue and cooperation on conservation we are honoured to share IFHC’s years of scientific research and excellence in the field with our fellow committed conservationists in Israel. Our organisations will immediately begin working together to identify, assess, document and present potential projects. We anticipate our collaboration delivering a significant boost to conservation of rare and threatened bird species within Israel and to the international bank of scientific conservation knowledge.”

Israel is home to resident Asian Houbara mainly observed in the Negev desert. The agreement will involve field studies and research aimed at preserving the Houbara population and its habitat in the region. Such studies will include monitoring wild populations to assess survival, dispersal and breeding success. Feasibility of both in and ex-situ conservation measures will be explored by both parties.

IFHC will continue leading efforts to rebalance wild Houbara populations across the range countries through its successful breeding and release programme that has so far bred more than 553,119 Houbara and released 375,383 plus birds into the wild since inception.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201031&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201039857&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 