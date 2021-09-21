Abu Dhabi hospital launches internship for students

NMC Royal Hospital will take in 20 medical school students per year

An Abu Dhabi hospital has launched its medical internship programme and will be taking in its first batch of students this month. NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, launched its medical internship programme after getting the required regulatory approvals to be an “approved practice setting for intermediate teaching facility” by the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi.

The NMC facility has been set forth by the Department of Medical Education and thereby accredited as a provider of undergraduate observership, internship, experience equivalency and transition to practice for pharmacy.

The programme at NMC Royal Hospital is designed to take in 20 medical school students per year who have completed the undergraduate training as per the requirements and need a year-long internship programme.

The programme got underway over a brief ceremony presided over by the CEO of NMC Healthcare Michael Davis, who said: “One of our challenges in running a healthcare system has been the dearth of the homegrown and a local talent pool. Since Sheikh Zayed founded the country 50 years ago, the rulers and leaders of the UAE have provided equal opportunity and support for Emiratis and residents to ensure that citizens have access to world-class education and training. We pledge our support to the UAE rulers and leaders in promoting private healthcare education for nationals and residents and welcome the opportunity to diversify and enrich our staff rosters across the UAE.”

Talking about the interns and their 12-month internship, the head of the internship programme Dr. Arun Arya, chair of medical specialities, HOD and consultant pulmonology at NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi said: “The interns shall be rotated throughout three different medical specialties of medicine, surgery, and paediatrics. With approved practice setting intermediate license, we can now accept continuous medical education and transition to practice programmes which includes internship, return to practice and experience equivalency programmes.”

According to the hospital, this project had started at the beginning of the year 2019 with basic observer-ship programme for the medical graduates. Observer-ship is an experience where individuals with or without prior medical education can observe medical professionals as they care for patients and families for a specific period of time in this healthcare facility.

NMC Hospital completed few observer-ship programmes in the same year.Later on, the hospital applied for the intermediate internship programme upon receiving requests from national and non-national students to take up this programme which accordingly got approved after a detailed assessment and evaluation of the facility and faculty.

