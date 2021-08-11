Abu Dhabi Health Services announces working hours for Hijri holiday

Covid-19 vaccination centres will be open from 10am to 10pm.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced the working hours for Hijri New Year, which falls on August 12. Below are the timings for various hospitals, Covid centres and clinics:

Covid-19 drive-through service

>> The Seha Covid-19 drive-through service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Northern Emirates will operate on Thursday, from 10am to 8pm.

Vaccination centres

>> The Covid vaccination centres in Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Al Ain Convention Centre and Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall in Al Dhafra Region will operate from 10am to 10pm.

Assessment centres

>> The Covid assessment centres at ADNEC, Al Mafraq Hospital, Zayed Port, Al Ain Convention Centre and Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall will continue working as usual 8am until 10pm.

Al Majlis

Al Manhal, Al Mushrif and Al Bateen Majlis in Abu Dhabi, and Falaj Hazaa in Al Ain will be closed for the holiday, while Majlis Al Quu in Al Ain will operate from 9am to 5pm.

Emergency services

>> The emergency departments in all Seha hospitals will be functioning round the clock, while the clinics will be closed on Thursday. Hospitals will accept visitors during the regular hours, from 9am to 12pm and from 4pm to 8pm. As for those admitted to ICU (intensive care unit), only patients' parents will be allowed from 10am to 7pm.

Kidney Care

>> The Seha Kidney Care (SKC) will be open on Thursday from 7am to 11pm, except for the units at Ghayathi, Liwa, Al Sila and Delma hospitals, which will only offer dialysis services from 7am to 7pm.

Blood Bank

>> The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank will be open from 7pm to 10pm, while the Al Ain and Al Dhafra blood banks will be closed.

OPD

>> The outpatient centres, including Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas Clinics, will operate from 10am to 10pm.

Clinics

>> Clinics in Al Madina Occupational Health Centre, Bateen, Al Mushrif, Al Dhafra Dental Clinic, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental will be closed on Thursday.

>> Clinics in Al Ain, Sweihan, Al Quaa, Mazyad, Al-Hayer and Al-Khatim clinics will operate 24 hours a day, while Al Hili Clinic, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar, and Neama clinics will operate from 10am to 10pm, with the Ramah, Oud Al Tawbah, Al Jahili, Al Tawiya, Al Khazna, Al Faqa, Al Niyadat, Al Shuaib and Al Ain Dental clinics will be closed for the holiday.

>> In Al Dhafra Region, the Fever Clinic in Industrial Area – Madinat Zayed will operate from 10am to 8pm, the Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre from 12pm to 9pm, while the Abu Al Abyad, Sir Bani Yas and Bida Al Mutawaa Clinics will open from 10am to 7pm. The Madinat Zayed Dental Centre in Al Dhafra will be closed for the holiday.

Screening centres

>> The Disease Prevention and Screening centres will be closed on Thursday, and will resume work only on Saturday, August, 14.