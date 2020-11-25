Abu Dhabi all decked up for UAE National Day celebrations

More than 40,000 UAE flags and 5,200 beautiful light structures installed in celebration of the National Day.

The UAE Capital and its suburbs are all decked up with national flags and decorative lightings ahead of the 49th National Day.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has decorated the city with more than 40,000 UAE flags and installed 5,200 beautiful light structures in celebration of the National Day.

The decorative lights are designed to present the patriotic and national values of the UAE, with the displays highlighting beautiful expressions of the country’s unity. Some others have phrases of the national anthem, "Eishy Bilady" in Arabic, which means ‘long live our country’ and words such as ‘Our martyrs are a symbol of our glory’.

The decoration lights cover all major Abu Dhabi roads and landmarks, public squares and 11 roundabouts, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi city, and other public facilities.

Areas in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi including Al Shahama, Al Rahba, Bani Yas, Mafraq, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City are also decorated with UAE flags and lights.

The Abu Dhabi Corniche, being one of the favourite destinations for residents and tourists, has an exceptional decoration with bright light formations.

The municipality said it attaches great importance to security and safety standards. “We were keen on using the best types of electrical cables in installing the decoration lights, in order to protect the safety of the public,” said the municipality.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com