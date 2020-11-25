Abu Dhabi all decked up for UAE National Day celebrations
More than 40,000 UAE flags and 5,200 beautiful light structures installed in celebration of the National Day.
The UAE Capital and its suburbs are all decked up with national flags and decorative lightings ahead of the 49th National Day.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has decorated the city with more than 40,000 UAE flags and installed 5,200 beautiful light structures in celebration of the National Day.
The decorative lights are designed to present the patriotic and national values of the UAE, with the displays highlighting beautiful expressions of the country’s unity. Some others have phrases of the national anthem, "Eishy Bilady" in Arabic, which means ‘long live our country’ and words such as ‘Our martyrs are a symbol of our glory’.
The decoration lights cover all major Abu Dhabi roads and landmarks, public squares and 11 roundabouts, 12 bridges in Abu Dhabi city, and other public facilities.
Areas in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi including Al Shahama, Al Rahba, Bani Yas, Mafraq, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City are also decorated with UAE flags and lights.
The Abu Dhabi Corniche, being one of the favourite destinations for residents and tourists, has an exceptional decoration with bright light formations.
The municipality said it attaches great importance to security and safety standards. “We were keen on using the best types of electrical cables in installing the decoration lights, in order to protect the safety of the public,” said the municipality.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
Temperature drops below 10°C, rain likely in...
Wednesday’s top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
News
RTA renames five Dubai Metro stations
Al Fahidi Metro Station is now Sharaf DG Metro Station. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE schools ‘exam-ready’ as CBSE...
UAE schools explained that in the Middle East, institutions are far... READ MORE
-
Health
New lab in Dubai can analyse samples in less than ...
The state-of-the-art biochemistry laboratory is located at Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews