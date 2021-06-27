Abu Dhabi: 5 men fined Dh50,000 each for reckless driving, showboating

The young Arabs were also ordered to do three months of community service in lieu of jail time.

Five young men who were accused of reckless driving on Abu Dhabi highways have been fined Dh50,000 each and sentenced to three months of community service.

The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanours Court issued judgements in the three different traffic cases involving the Arab defendants.

Public Prosecutors in Abu Dhabi had referred the defendants to the court on charges of recklessly and irresponsibly driving cars on the highway without having plate numbers thereon, showboating, drifting, causing a disturbance in residential neighbourhoods, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, and inflicting damages to the road surface and public properties. They were found guilty on all counts.

The judge had previously issued them each a six-month jail term as well. However, these were replaced with community service, including cleaning roads, for three months.

In addition to their Dh50,000 fine, their driving licenses have been suspended for six months.

The court also ordered that the cars used to commit the offences be confiscated and sold at a public auction to pay for the damges to public roads the defendants caused.

The Public Prosecution Office had commended the role of the Abu Dhabi Police in arresting and apprehending the accused, emphasizing that showboating in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviours conducted by young men. They stressed that it posed a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users.

The prosecution office has called upon educational and community bodies to cooperate with the concerned authorities. They were also urged to intensify awareness campaigns to limit irresponsible behaviours on the road.

Prosecutors explained that, according to Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code, “any person who wilfully commits an act that would endanger the life, health, security or freedoms of people shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties.”