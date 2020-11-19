News
9-year-old kid of determination gets to be a Dubai cop for a day

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 19, 2020

Supplied photo

Supplied photo

The Dubai Police also gave him ride in one of their supercars.

Saud Muhammad Al Awadi, a nine-year-old child of determination, wants to be a cop and ride a Dubai Police supercar someday. That day has come — as the Dubai Police recently granted his wish and made him a police officer for a day.

When Saud’s mother sent a message about her son’s wish via the Dubai Police smart app, the authorities’ General Department of Community Happiness got to work right away.

The team, in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, responded to her request and visited Saud. They handed him a complete police uniform and then gave him a ride in a luxury police patrol across the emirate’s La Mer area.

Extremely grateful for the time the police had taken for her son, the boy’s mother thanked the team for their swift response and generosity. Saud has always admired the Dubai Police, she said, and getting to be part of the force even just for a day is a memory he won’t ever forget.

