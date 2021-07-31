319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa

More than 750 long-term visas were awarded to doctors and their family members combined.

As many as 319 doctors from Aster DM Healthcare's network of Aster and Medcare hospitals and clinics in UAE have been awarded the Golden Visa long-term residency for their continued contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare services.

"It is a great honour for Aster DM Healthcare to have our doctors recognised by the UAE government for their outstanding contribution to the society and reaffirms our commitment to provide the best quality healthcare services to the people of UAE. We thank the visionary Rulers of UAE for this incredible initiative which will go a long-way in creating and retaining a talent hub of science, clinical excellence, medical research and quality healthcare services necessary to further establish the region as the leading destination for medical excellence. We congratulate the Aster and Medcare doctors who have been granted this valuable recognition for their service," said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, who had been honoured with the Golden Visa in 2019.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, was also honoured with the Golden Visa for her continued contribution to the field of healthcare in UAE.

Starting from a single clinic in Dubai in 1987, Aster DM Healthcare has emerged into an international conglomerate of 365 units with 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223 pharmacies spread across 7 countries.