Dubai Police supercar vrooms to Italy for world's most beautiful race

The force is representing the Emirates in the iconic 1,000-mile classic car race, which is set to come to the UAE in December.

Joining a collection of hundreds of vintage supercars, the force’s V8 571 PS Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is weaving through the scenic landscapes of Italy, from Brescia to Rome and back, as the four-day 1000 Miglia 2021 runs until June 19.

Through the event, the Dubai Police will share the UAE’s social values of bringing safety, security and happiness to its community of over 190 nationalities with millions of spectators following the race from all over the world.

Mille Miglia is a ‘regularity race’ where prizes are won for completing stages on time, rather than competing to be fastest.

For the first time in the Middle East, the Mille Miglia Experience will take place in the UAE this December, as part of the country’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The race will tour the Emirates over the course of five days.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Dubai Police, said: “Our participation in the race symbolises the UAE’s efforts to bring safety and security at home and to promote mutual dialogue and respect with other cultures globally. The Emirates is established on the values of tolerance and openness, evident its rich diverse society of over 190 nationalities who live and work together in harmony. We look forward to sharing these values with millions of the race spectators across the world in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee year.”

A race founded in 1926

The open-door ‘1000 Miglia’ race was founded in 1926 and initially ran from 1927 until 1957. Since 1977, it has been taking place annually in Italy as a regularity race that has become a major sports event that attracts world-leading celebrities and car collectors with millions of spectators following the race enthusiastically along the route.

The UAE edition

The classic car race will come to the UAE in a pan-emirate grand tour that will start on December 5 from Yas Marina Abu Dhabi to Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah on December 9.

The race will see 50 participants from around the world and 50 drivers from across the Arab world tour the UAE in 100 landmark automobiles over 1,000 miles.