News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Time to renew rental contract? Sharjah slashes fees to 2%

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 16, 2020 | Last updated on November 16, 2020 at 10.54 pm

The Sharjah Municipality has updated the system for ratifying contracts to deduct only two per cent of the contract value.

The Sharjah Municipality has reduced the attestation fees of leasing contracts from four per cent to two per cent from Monday.

This includes the attestation of both new and renewed contract lease for residential, commercial and industrial sectors, said Thabit Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality. "Effective Monday, the municipality will reduce the fees until the end of March 2021," he said.

The decision is part of the second package of the Sharjah Government incentives to support the government and private agencies, individuals and businesses considering the ongoing pandemic.

Al Taraifi added that the municipality has updated the system for ratifying contracts to deduct only two per cent of the contract value. "We have also provided customers with many channels for attesting their leasing contracts, including the municipality's various service centres as well as and the online service where the customer can create an account to complete the transaction.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com


Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201031&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201039857&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 