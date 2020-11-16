Time to renew rental contract? Sharjah slashes fees to 2%
The Sharjah Municipality has updated the system for ratifying contracts to deduct only two per cent of the contract value.
The Sharjah Municipality has reduced the attestation fees of leasing contracts from four per cent to two per cent from Monday.
This includes the attestation of both new and renewed contract lease for residential, commercial and industrial sectors, said Thabit Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality. "Effective Monday, the municipality will reduce the fees until the end of March 2021," he said.
The decision is part of the second package of the Sharjah Government incentives to support the government and private agencies, individuals and businesses considering the ongoing pandemic.
Al Taraifi added that the municipality has updated the system for ratifying contracts to deduct only two per cent of the contract value. "We have also provided customers with many channels for attesting their leasing contracts, including the municipality's various service centres as well as and the online service where the customer can create an account to complete the transaction.
