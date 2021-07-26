17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE

The list has been issued by the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued guidelines for expatriates in the UAE detailing dos and don'ts for the community.

The list includes 17 points and is published by the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), the welfare initiative of the Government of India to provide support to Indian diaspora, including scores of blue-collared workers.

These guidelines cover a gamut of issues and serve as a reminder to the community on how to make the best of their time in the UAE.

The dos include:

> Know the laws of the UAE, specially the UAE Labour Law, so that you are aware of rights and bounds.

> Keep yourself updated with important contact numbers: police, fire, ambulance, hospitals, contact details of Indian Embassy and Consulate, Indian associations, etc.

> Report any physical abuse, domestic violence to the police immediately.

> Report any work-related grievance in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation within a year of the work permit cancellation date. Beyond this period the ministry might not register the grievance as it would be time-barred as per Article 6 of UAE Labour Law.

> Keep your medical records, latest passport copy, visa copy, updated work contract with ministry and company, financial record, company information, residence address handy and share the same with trustworthy family members so the same could be retrieved when required.

> Use appropriate and legal remittance schemes while receiving or sending money.

> Start a pension scheme from the beginning of the working life to have a sufficient corpus at the time of retirement

> Know all the details of the product and agent while investing money

> Always be vigilant to prevent identity theft: protection of SIM card, passport and Emirates ID, email account, awareness about common frauds is essential to safeguard against identity theft

> Have appropriate life, medical insurance cover in the UAE and India including critical illness

> Maintain appropriate lifestyle as per the job profile. Exercise regularly.

> Keep a will acceptable in the UAE court

The don'ts include:

> Do not post your views on social media about religious matters which could hurt others. Do not violate practised traditions, conventions or heritage in any form.

> Do not take pictures of restricted places. Do not take pictures/videos, or post pictures of individuals on social media without consent.

> Do not share OTP, passwords, ATM PIN with anybody as a bank or any related entity would not ask for the same.

> Do not consume alcohol in public. Consumption of alcohol is permissible in specified places with appropriate licence.

> Don’t run away or abscond from the sponsor. Report to MOHRE (80060) and the Indian Embassy/Consulate.

PBSK Dubai has been in operation for over two decades. In November last year, it launched a mobile app to allow ease of access of services to Indians from the consulate.

The welfare centre urges the Indian community workers to get in touch with them in case they face issues due to non-payment of salaries, delay in payment, not getting agreed salary, refusal of leave applications, withholding of passports, delay in visa stamping and for matters in the court and end of service benefits.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com