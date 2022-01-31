Zaara Yesmin on starring in remake of hit song from Salman Khan film

It's a happier version of 'Sabki Baaratein Aayi', originally featured in the 1999 film 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'.

Zaara with Parth Samthaan (Photo: Supplied)

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 4:19 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 4:21 PM

Indian model and actress Zaara Yesmin who has featured in videos like Kandhe Ka Who Til and the remixed Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka is excited about her latest track - a remake of the 1999 hit Sabki Baaratein Aayi, featured in the Salman Khan-Urmila Matondkar Bollywood film Jaanam Samjha Karo.

A Tips Original track sung by Seepi Jha and Dev Negi, the new Sabki Baaratein Aayi is a happier version of the Jaanam Samjha Karo hit, and has racked up over 17 million views on YouTube.

Zaara, who visited the Khaleej Times office back in July 2021 and refers to the UAE as her “second home” , calls her latest track Sabki Baaratein Aayi “a favourite among girls”.

The gorgeous artist stars in the video alongside popular television actor Parth Samthaan (Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay).

We caught up with Zaara to find out more.

How do you feel about featuring in a happy version of Sabki Baaratein Aayi, a famous track from the 90s?

The song has a very good recall value. Always being a favourite among girls, when we see the old one, we feel very emotional and touched but this time we tried to make it groovy, so that people will feel like dancing (to it) on their weddings and functions.

What can you tell us about the rehearsals that went into this project - how long did it take to wrap up?

Well, it was a responsibility for me to do justice to the song like Urmila Matondkar did in the old one. Since it’s a female-centric song, I took a few days extra to rehearse till perfection .

What was it like working with TV star Parth Samthaan?

Parth is a very famous TV personality in India; it was great experience working with him. He was very cooperative and comfortable throughout the shoot and played the character very nicely.

What can you tell us about your future projects?

2022 looks good with this kickstart of releasing an iconic song. There are a few more songs in the pipeline as well as well as few web shows, with a film .

You describe yourself as an Actress/Entrepreneur/Explorer on your Instagram profile. How important are all three pursuits to you?

As an actress, I am putting in my best effort to entertain my audience, I hope I succeed with time. As an entrepreneur, I am always trying to create the best content under our production company and a few more businesses I am associated with. As an explorer, I always try to explore new ideas, places and experiences which add value to my life.

Are you fond of travel? How has that inspired you in life?

Yeah, I love travelling, in fact Dubai is my favourite destination of all time. Whenever I come to Dubai, I get to learn about so many cultures of different countries. And it has always been a great adventurous experience.

If you could work with any Bollywood star, who would that be and why?

Well, all stars in Bollywood are good in their own style. I would like to see myself with romantic heroes like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman khan or Ranbir Kapoor.

How often do you travel to the UAE and what are your favourite places to visit here?

UAE is like my second home, whenever I get opportunity I travel to UAE to get a good break and rejuvenation. I have explored lots of adventures and fun sport activities, there are lots yet to be explored.

My trip is incomplete without visiting The Dubai Mall and doing lots of shopping and enjoying different cuisines. Now Expo 2020 Dubai has so many interesting things to explore. I love Dubai and respect its culture .

What lessons have you learned from the Covid pandemic?

I have learned to be patient and calm, and not take anything for granted, to give more love and positivity and of course to become a responsible human being.

What are your hopes for 2022?

I hope 2022 treats us all better than last two years and we get over this pandemic, so that we can focus in our individual growth and work. And Inshallah we will.