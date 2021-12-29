India: Award-winning music director Kaithapram Viswanathan dies at 58

Do you have fond memories of the first gig you attended?
Malayalam music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri died on Wednesday, aged 58, following his cancer treatment at the MVR Cancer Center in Kozhikode.
The music director is famed for the score he contributed to director Jayaraj's Kannaki (2001), an adaptation of William Shakespeare's famous play Antony and Cleopatra.
Kannaki features Nandita Das, Siddique, Geetu Mohandas, Kalpana, and a few more versatile Malayalam actors in the lead roles.
The film's score soon earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Background Music in the same year.
Viswanathan was the brother of the renowned lyricist and musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. Born in Kaithapram near Pilathara, Kannur, he completed his Ganabhooshanam (an academic degree in music) from the Swathi Thirunal Music College in Thiruvananthapuram.
Jayaraj, whose Deshadanam (1996) and Kaliyattam (1997) set the foundation for Viswanathan's musical career, has been a pivotal force in his life. Since then, Viswanathan has crafted music for about 23 films. He became an independent music director following the success of Kannaki.
'Karineela Kannazhaki', 'Kaiyethumdoore', 'Neeyoru Puzhayayi', 'Enikkoru Pennundu', 'Sare Sare Sambaree', and 'Adadi Aadadadi' are some of his finest compositions, sung by the likes of K. J. Yesudas, P. Jayachandra and more.
He is survived by his wife Gauri and children Adithi, Narmada and Keshavan.
