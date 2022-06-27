Bollywood: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child

Alia made the announcement via social media.

By PTI Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 10:19 AM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 10:24 AM

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together.

The news comes months after Bhatt, 29, and Kapoor, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai in April.

Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Kapoor.

“Our baby.... coming soon,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi star captioned the photo.

The couple is also set to share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, scheduled to be released on September 9.

At a press conference for his upcoming film Shamshera last week, Kapoor said he couldn’t have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt.

“It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life... My life with Alia is the best,” he had said.

Kapoor had also said that Bhatt has seen the teaser of Shamshera, but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London.

Last month, Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Her upcoming films also include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer.