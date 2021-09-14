Mohamed bin Zayed to visit France
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to review issues of interest, developments with French President
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will pay a visit to the French Republic on Wednesday.
He will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to deliberate the prospects of consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations in addition to reviewing a number of issues of interest and the latest developments in the region.
