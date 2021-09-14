Logo
 
HOME >

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit France

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 14, 2021
Wam

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to review issues of interest, developments with French President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will pay a visit to the French Republic on Wednesday.

He will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to deliberate the prospects of consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations in addition to reviewing a number of issues of interest and the latest developments in the region.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /mohamed-bin-zayed-to-visit-france macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,, macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 