Velvet is a statement must-add to your DSF shopping list

Balance this fierce fabric with panache.

Velvet has an aura of luxury with its silky-smooth texture and jewel-toned sheen. It was once exclusive to French royalty centuries ago, and a staple in the wardrobes of our favourite celebs. The latter got phased out when the millennium brought along more futuristic, and rather awkward trends, like PVC gear, trucker hats, chokers, low-rise jeans and ripped crop tops. Much has changed since then, and now we're back to embracing the elegance of velvet. It's also the perfect look to don this festive season. But if not styled carefully, it's easy to end up looking like a vinyl mascot.

Here are some tips to save you from the drama.

Accents for simplicity

If you're just starting out with velvet, then take baby steps to incorporate it into your wardrobe. A little goes a long way, so opt for simple accessories like belts, bow-ties, shoes and even wristwatches or bracelets with a velvet band.

Dressing up dresses

Thanks to the wonderful pile layering that velvet has, you can never have a monotone look when wearing a one-piece dress. But if you want to take the outfit from day to night wear, then deck it up with a simple hoop earrings, statement clutch and strappy heels.

Blazin' blazers

A velvet jacket is versatile and works great in casual and formal settings. The best way to pair it is with everyone's favourite go-to gear - jeans. Keep your basic wear simple and minimalistic is ideal, otherwise a velvet coat or blazer will cause a cluster clash, making it difficult to make eye contact with anyone you meet.

Nuts about trouser cuts

Women can get away with a variety of styles but men, take note. If you're opting for velvet trousers, choose straight cuts with a slim fit only. Flares or bell bottoms channel the 70's glam rock - great for Halloween parties, but not so nice for daily wear. In terms of colours, stick to dark hues like navy blue or bottle green. Standard black is your safest bet.

Bow to the bow-tie

We're long past the era where velvet bowties were frowned upon. These little accessories are now very much accepted in today's world, so pop one on for an evening gala or date night. The little touch of luxe will complete any semi-formal and formal wear. Skip that tie though; it's never happening.

Tinsel toes

Velvet draped loafers for men and heels for women are synonymous to sauve and sensual. Both genders can style boots with casual jeans and an oversized jacket. For a more formal setting, pair loafers with a smart, well-fitted suit, or jazz up a plain dress with strappy stilettos.

Velvet care 101

Taking care of your velvet outfits is not intimidating and a bit of attention can go a long way in keeping your outfits looking its finest even after months of wear.

1. Never iron: When we see wrinkles on outfits, the first thing we reach out for is an iron. While that works best for most fabrics, avoid ironing velvet. The heat can easily damage the pile texture, giving it a flattened and unattractive appearance. Opt to steam the garment to keep wrinkles at bay.

2. Steam inside out: Before you let your outfit come in contact with a garment steamer, make sure it's turned inside out so that the fluffy texture faces inwards. Keep the device on the lowest setting, don't hold it too close to the outfit and avoid steaming in one spot for a long time.

3. Keep it breezy: It's tempting to fold your outfit after a day out; what's the worst that could happen, right? Well, you will end up with noticeable lines that will break the consistent pattern and direction of the fibres. Instead, slip it on a padded clothes hanger and store it in a well-ventilated closet.

4. If you must fold.: If you read back, we've mentioned that folding is a no-no. But let's assume you've got space limitations and have no choice but to resort to it, you can save the look of the fabric by place soft tissue between the folds. This may help the piece hold its shape; no promises though!

5. Dry clean only: Not many of us have the time to check the cleaning tags on our clothes. I, for one, tend to snip mine off immediately after purchase. Well, don't do that. Keep note of the instructions. When in doubt, you can resort to dry cleaning, especially if it's an outfit you've splurged on.

6. Tag says hand-wash though: If you do have the tag intact and it advises handwashing, flip the piece inside out before you drop it in cold water. Be aware that hot water causes shrinking, while wringing it can damage fibres. Use a padded hanger to dry. If the outfit is the stretchy type, then dry it on a flat surface.

7. Shoes blues: You're likely to end up with sand-laden shoes, or worst yet, mud in the unlikely event of rain in Dubai. In this case, make sure the shoes are in a well-ventilated zone to air out and dry. Then use a soft-bristled brush in the direction of its nap to take off the dust or mud in order to retain its sheen.