Primp to the nines
How you present yourself, even on a casual Friday, will make a great impression not just on others but also on yourself. Be proud of the person you see in the mirror
Picture this — you’re multi-tasking, ensuring your kids are paying attention to their online classes, stressed out about an upcoming deadline and you have a video meeting coming up. What do you do with your scruffy beard and dishevelled hair?
Grooming yourself as a man is a priority and every one could use a little help in that department. Regular grooming is key to healthy hair, skin and nails. Here’s what you should be doing to get that vivacious glow.
Proactive visits to your barber
Regular trims, shaves and cuts are a must to keep hair in check. Make your barber’s chair a mainstay and set regular appointments according to your hair’s growth rate.
Condition your beard
The longer the beard, the more coarse and dry it can be, often causing insatiable itching. Condition your beard along with your hair when you shower. You’ll have soft and shiny, moisturised facial hair.
Golden rules of shaving
Always apply shaving cream and never shave against the direction of hair growth. Replace your razor head after around five to seven uses. Try shaving right are a shower when the skin is soft.
Moisturise every day
It takes some trial and error to find the right product for your skin — visit a dermatologist and find out. Follow the method of cleansing with lukewarm water right after a shower (when the pores are open) followed by a moisturiser.
Go cold
Limit your showers to under 10 minutes but do so often, especially after working out. Remember to wash your hair less as it can become dry and irritated.
Get a mani-pedi
Before you dismiss this, hear me out. Manicures and pedicures are essential to remove dead skin and cuticle buildup on your hands and feet. Once a month, invest in a mani-pedi and marvel at the softness of your skin after.
Groom on the move
On-the-go dapper yet practical essentials guaranteed to keep you radiant
Beard and face bar: Get a high-quality two-in-one bar that suits your skin type. Detoxify and clean the skin and facial hair while nourishing your beard.
Beard balm: Use this before spending a day on the beach to condition the beard and minimise the effect of seawater on the hairs.
Travel comb: One for your hair and one for your beard, preferably made of wood, which will get through any type of hair with no hair broken or pulled along the way.
Travel bag: Pick a stylish and practical storage unit that can transport all your grooming needs securely.
"The key to confidence and well-being has been heavily linked to a man’s perception of himself. Whether it be a shave care regimen including pre-shave oils, creams, and aftershave balms, or beard care, to body and skincare products as well, the Art of Shaving has it all. Be the best version of you every day."
Asad Raza, International CEO, The Art of Shaving
-
