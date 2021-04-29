Metrolife
Jumeirah: Sun 'n' Sand

April 29, 2021

Along the coast of Dubai lies the vibrant neighbourhood of Jumeira


One of the oldest neighbourhoods in the UAE, Jumeirah is teeming with watersports, shopping centres and abundant greenery. It is also a sought-after residential area. Residents enjoy an exuberant lifestyle with several conveniences. This picturesque waterfront area has a vibrant seaside community feel. Jumeirah creates a perfect neighbourhood for anyone who appreciates the unique combination of a lively yet tranquil atmosphere.

Activities

Historical sights
Union house
Discover how the UAE was formed in 1971 at Union House. Restored to match its original style, Union House is the most insightful way to learn how the historical agreement took place.

Jumeirah Mosque
Known as one of the oldest mosques in the emirate and one of the most famous landmarks of Dubai - the Jumeirah Mosque stands tall in the community and has guided scheduled tours, especially for tourists.

Shopping
There's no end to the shopping options available in Jumeirah. One of the first malls in the area and the region is the Tuscan and Venetian styled Mercato Shopping Mall. Located in Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall with its all-glass exterior gives an ultra-modern ambience. There are also less crowded shopping centres such as Beach Center, Jumeirah Shopping Plaza and Town Centre. The latest La Mer is also one of the most popular spots for a relaxing evening.

Beach Fun
The Jumeirah area is famed for its beaches. In Jumeirah 1 you can find the Jumeirah Public Beach, complete with a running and cycling track, connecting directly to La Mer. As you drive along Beach Road you may spot several unnamed smaller beaches as well. The latest addition to this landscape is Sunrise Beach, located below the Dubai Water Canal bridge.

Culinary spots

Al Ijaza
A legend on the Beach Road with dishes that average between Dh10 to Dh15. An ideal spot for a budget-friendly meal. Choose from a range of grilled meats, hot sandwiches and burgers. The cafeteria's fresh juices and milkshakes are a real delight, too.

Bikers Café
If you love hitting the road on two wheels, make a pit stop at the Bikers Café - a hub for the city's motorcyclists. You can get some mouth-watering bites to eat, from bagels to burgers.
The Hamptons Café
From Long Island, New York, this is a refined and classy spot that serves up wonderful baked and breakfast treats and fresh coffee. Check it out for the rose-flavoured croissants and macarons.

Tasca by José Avillez
Located in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Tasca serves genuine Portuguese flavours with a contemporary twist. Its menu bursts with character and flavour and incredible brunch, lunch and set menu options.

"Jumeirah is like a small town within the city of Dubai. Everything is right at your doorstep whether it's a supermarket, mall, salon, the beach or park. The locality's convenience and its connectivity to both new and old Dubai and are unmatched."

Alaa Mohamad
Resident




