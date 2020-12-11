How to connect with your four-legged companions

There's no such thing as a bad pet, only bad owners. Dogs, no matter the breed, need the right dose of care, attention and discipline at a young age in order to become confident and social around others. If not done right, this could lead to destructive behaviour in dogs, wreaking havoc for anyone that comes into contact with the pooch.

This is often a challenge for first-time owners, or those who have gone out of their way to adopt a rescue but have no time to spare due to conflicting schedules. Cue, Olivier Zoppi, who helps "pawrents" get connected with their four-legged companions and bring some zen into both their lives. The French-Italian animal lover who was born in Brazil and lived in Portugal, has made Dubai his second home, bringing his skills as a Positive Reinforcement Trainer to residents who need it the most. Metrolife takes a peek into the life of the pro, who also shares a passion for diving, kitesurfing and Netflix.

How did it all begin?

I am a former business manager and worked with a renowned energy company in Portugal. About 10 years ago, I started saving animals from the streets, mostly cats and rehoming them. Soon, I started to rescue more dogs as well. Around four years ago, one specific dog entered my life and I could see it in his eye that he wasn't going to leave my home. And so, began my life with my first dog. I had a difficult time finding a place to keep my dog when going on holiday and this got me wondering how nice it would be to have a hotel specially for them, and to be able to work with animals on a daily basis.

A year later, I'd resigned from my position and opened a non-profit organisation to help shelter dogs. I then enrolled in a master's degree in ethology to learn more about animals and worked with a lot of shelter dogs - rehabilitating anxious, fearful dogs and those with fear aggression. In due time, I'd finally opened a hotel for dogs as well as a dog psychology centre. In September last year, I saw the opportunity as a dog trainer in UAE. I was hesitant about leaving everything behind, but when I'd met Gui Palanque, owner of Dogwalk, and found out that I would be working with a diversity of dogs and facing many challenges, the opportunity was too big to ignore. I'd accepted the offer and in 14 days, I'd moved to the UAE. I'm loving it! Every day, I meet new dogs, new owners and come across new challenges, it's a crazy schedule!

How did you meet your own pet?

It's quite an interesting story, actually. I had come across a Rhodesian Ridgeback when I used to rescue dogs in Portugal and found her a nice family. A year after I moved to Dubai, I'd received a call from that family telling me that the rescued dog had pups and were going to send me one as a gift. I now have a 10-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback named Yara, who flew all the way from Portugal to Dubai to be with me. She is a loveable and excited 40 kg puppy that likes to show affection to every single person and dog. I also have a six-year-old German Shepherd that I am currently training for a client.

Where do you go for activities?

As ironic as it may seem, I don't have much time to spend with my own dogs due to the nature of my work, so Yara comes with me doggy daycare six days a week and she loves it. When out of work, I take her to Southridge Park, which has such an amazing view of the Burj Khalifa. We also go for hikes in Ras Al Khaimah on the weekend. Yara's favourite thing to do is to sleep over my head in bed and watch Netflix.

What advice would you give readers interested in adopting a dog, especially first-timers?

My first advice is to be firm in your decision to adopt (don't buy!) and go see the rescues on adoption days around the UAE. Go, meet them, fall in love at first sight and adopt one. There are so many lovable dogs in the UAE just waiting to be adopted.

Secondly, forget the videos and blogs you see on the internet; there's so much bad and wrong information about dogs floating around. Instead, adopt one and look for a good dog trainer that uses positive reinforcement and force-free methods, so that YOU can learn how to deal with your dog on a daily basis. As the saying goes: "Give a man a fish and he will eat for days; teach a man how to fish and he will eat for the rest of his life."

Last thoughts...

Some of my clients ask me: "Can you train my dog?". I say, "No!" I don't do dog training, but help people train their dogs. Remember that having a dog is a lifetime commitment and you need to bond with your pet. It's all about giving love and guidance to the animal. And it's nothing something someone else can do it for you.