Cool it down at Topgolf

The venue offers busy hustlers the ultimate entertainment every day. Let’s take a look at what you can do during the day

By Kushmita Bose Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 1:11 PM

Located in Emirate Hills, close to Emirates Golf Club, the three level entertainment venue has been a major hub spot to the city’s gaming scene. Since, it’s opening last year, Topgolf has earned a wide acclaim in the hearts of youngsters. You don’t necessarily have to be a golf fanatic to have fun at this mega complex, even if you are just getting started, the place promises you the best time possible!

Right from the moment you step in, the staffs at Topgolf take you through the entire process, guiding you to the golf bay. There are 96 separate climate-controlled bays built across three storeys where as many as six people can throw golf balls enjoying the stunning views of Dubai. I was lucky enough to get the top floor and even though I was just an amateur, the coach at Topgolf made it a smooth journey for me till the end of the game. Honestly speaking, I was addicted to the game and wished I had an extra hour! Once you are at the bay, you can choose from a host of choices depending on your skill level – beginner or advanced and then hit your shots accordingly. Each shot if reflected back into the display which display the speed, accuracy, and distance of each ball. You are awarded points based on the distance you have shot.

There is music booming at the background the entire time to ensure the most relaxed time at the venue. In between the game, if you think you need to let up, the venue offers some refreshing beverages.

After a great game with your buddy, it’s time to let loose and have some delicious full course meals. Let me start of by saying, the service is exceptional. While I was seated, the staffs were kind enough to guide me through their menu explaining each dish and their specialty which made it quite easy to order the right one. We personally liked the whole idea of two main courses and soft beverages alongside. I ordered mac and cheese bites and top golf wings. As the food arrived to our table, I knew for a fact that this is going to taste impeccable. I was right, the food really was impeccable right from the cheese bites to the wings. If you are not a fan of these, worry not! As they have diverse offerings for every craving. I certainly cannot forget mentioning this, the dessert at Topgolf - Brownie golf ball. Not exaggerating when I say it tastes like heaven. It was the perfect mix of sweet and I was impressed by the look of the dessert! (Sure you would be too). The brownie presented a scrumptious end to our evening.

Along with being a premium spot, the location is very accessible by metro given they have free buggy rides till the venue with breathtaking views of the golf club.

Looking to switch up your plans? Make Topgolf your new venue to enjoy a day full of fun, food, and frolic. Now with temperatures cooling down, Topgolf is offering the the perfect time to plan an incomparable girls› night out. The venue is welcoming all ladies to enjoy every Monday along with their gal pals from 6 pm to 10 pm to beat the midday blues. Ladies can head down after work to enjoy two hours of gameplay, four beverage tickets to use on house beverages, and a delicious array of bites and more for Dh200 each. What’s more, bring a group of six girls to ramp up your evening and receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling grape!