Burrito's Beyond Borders: Classic Mexican Delicacies with a Twist

Gate Avenue at DIFC recently launched an exciting new dining destination called South Market. This urban food hall is a buzzing combination of 16 gourmet kitchens and rotating artisan food kiosks offering cuisines from across the globe.

Nestled inside the market, you will find Burrito's Beyond Borders (BBB), a brand new homegrown concept that made its debut at South Market in July. With cuisine that enlivens the senses, BBB gives foodies a great reason to keep coming back to this trendy new food hall.

Dubai is truly a melting pot of different cultures, and BBB used the city as their inspiration to curate their menu and serve 'burritos that don't discriminate'. We first opted to try their signature quesadillas priced at AED 25 each. 'The Invention' is made with chana dal (lentils) and chicken tikka with cheese, while 'The Special' uses garlicky white re-fried beans with cheese. The quesadillas brought together traditional Mexican ingredients including soft wheat flour tortillas and re-fried beans with the Indian flavors of chana dal, chicken tikka and more. We were pleasantly surprised by this unusual combination of an Indian Mexican fusion which was an absolute delight to the taste buds.

Next, we decided to build our own burrito bowl, in which we could choose one base, two fillings, one main and two toppings. Our veggie bowl was made with lime cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese and bell peppers, while our second bowl used grilled chicken marinated in peppers, black beans, charred peppers and sour cream. If you have a good spice tolerance, we would suggest seasoning your bowl with BBB's Roja sauce for some added explosion of flavor.

The Bombay Signature Bowl The Arabic Signature Bowl

The burrito bowls were definitely one of our favorites on BBB's menu. With large portions, and reasonable prices of AED 30 for the chicken option and AED 27 for the veggie option, the bowls are one of the reasons we would definitely return to this homegrown eatery. Beef and lamb options are also available for AED 35.

We couldn't leave without trying BBB's classic burritos. 'The Bombay' with sag aloo (spinach and potatoes), was made in soft flour tortilla filled with tomato cumin rice, chana dal, spicy mango chutney and grated carrot with raita (yoghurt) on the side. The non-vegetarian option was filled with grilled chicken tikka. While one could argue that Mexican and Indian cuisine do share similarities in terms of spices and perhaps even preparation techniques, this is the very first time that we have tasted such Indian twists to classic Mexican dishes, and we were quite pleased with the concept.

The Invention Chicken Tikka The Mexican

With the freedom to choose from a menu of signature and carefully curated burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas, or build your own meal exactly how you like it, we see why BBB is gaining popularity among Dubai foodies.

Key info:

Location: Gate Avenue, Zone D, DIFC

Cost: Items ranging from AED 25 to AED 35

Opening hours: 11AM - 10PM (daily)