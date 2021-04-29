Beauty is bloom

Embellish your home with a spritely flower arrangement

The Holy Month of Ramadan is finally here; it's that time of the year when people decorate their homes to celebrate the spirit of the month, and there is nothing quite like a prestigious floral arrangement to elevate your home and dining table to make it look more elegant.

This Ramadan, the best way to uplift your Iftar and Suhoor table is by adding a vase of fresh flowers as a centrepiece décor, I recommend a great mix of blue and white-toned flowers. These are the perfect shades for Ramadan as they symbolise the purity of the Holy Month and celebrate the unity and togetherness of family.

Use a special botanical technique to help elevate the vase flower arrangement. This can be done by making the bigger flowers the focus of the arrangement and placing them in the centre, while smaller flowers are placed around the bigger ones towards the edges of the bouquet. Also, for an outstanding arrangement, mix different types of flowers with contrasting tones to give your arrangement more dimension. For example, lilies, roses, wax flowers and lisianthus go well together. They're also known to be long lasting blooms.



To keep the flowers looking fresh for long hours and even days, give them some extra care by following a few simple steps, this includes watering the flowers daily and gently cutting the stems of the flowers before placing them in the water. It's also highly recommended to choose the right size of vase or container, as you don't want the flowers to be cramped or squished in the arrangement process. Obviously, there will be a time when flowers will start to turn darker or fade, so it's also important to remove any wilting flowers as they can begin to grow mould and contaminate the fresher blooms. Lastly, keeping your flowers in a cool and dry area with indirect sunlight will make a significant impact and help preserve your blooms.

­- Andrea Magbojos is the Head of PR at Black and Blanc