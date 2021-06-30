Beat the heat in style

The menswear fashion pieces you need to include in your summer wardrobes

With summer here, there’s already a celebratory mood in the air. Whether you’re frolicking on the beach, getting some much-needed R&R at a staycation, or just catching up with your circle, the clothes you wear can set the tone for the day.

To help ease you into a carefree mood, here are all the latest menswear pieces from the hottest brands you need to crush this summer season.

The Victor Closet

Homegrown in concept yet international in design, fashion house The Victor Closet has launched its latest collection StreetBoyZ. The fashion-forward e-tailer specialises in accessible avant-garde menswear, with a focus on contemporary and versatile men’s fashion. From Victor Only and Couture collections, to coats, jackets, shirts and pants, The Victor Closet offers creative and high-quality clothing that is both functional and beautiful.

Martin Al Masri, Co-Founder of The Victor Closet said, “The goal of the brand is to transform every man into an outward-thinking style connoisseur.”

GANT

The fashion brand offers four excellent ways to upgrade your wardrobe this summer.

Summer-ready polos

With humidity rising, you’re going to want to smarten up in something lighter — like easy classic cotton polos that can take you from work to dinner or even poolside to lunch.

Sport utility carryalls

Three things you need from a proper beach or day bag: it’s got to be roomy enough to jam in everything, hardy enough to survive getting plastered with sand and sun and residual SPF; and stylish enough to complement all your fits.

“Fun” shirts

Midway through the last decade, old-school vacation shirts mounted a roaring comeback — in all their over-the-top tropical glory. This is why, right now, the brand is self-correcting with camp collar shirts that are a little less flashy. They’re loud enough not to be missed but won’t shout over the rest of your look.

Celio

Sports luxe is a term that has been thrown around for a while now. With summer here, it’s time to invest in comfort pieces that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

With this in mind, Celio combines style and functionality. The label’s SS21 everyday-wear collection is built with lightweight fabrics that allow for versatility, but are also ruggedly durable.

Here are Celio’s top tips to get the perfect sports luxe look this summer.

The smart track pant

Look for a smart but casual track pant, it is a piece for everyday wear. The tapered cut ensures a sleek fit and the popper pockets keep these trousers on the edge of sporty and classic.

A hint of stripes

Pair your look with a stylish stripe but keep it subtle. A classic t-shirt is a perfect example that can be worn alone or layered.

Layering

Layering is key here and a denim jacket lends itself to a sports-luxe look even in the summer months. Pair with shorts for the ultimate off-duty look.

Shoes...put your best foot trainer forward

With shoes, opt for a great pair of white leather sneakers. A low sneaker in leather is key to elevating the smart track pant look and balancing the structure from the denim jacket.

The bucket hat

While the brand may have decided to tone down their camp shirts, when it comes to bucket hats, ignore that advice. Get weird, go brash!

If online shopping is what floats your boat and all this fashion advice has clouded your judgement, you could always jump on the “try before you buy” bandwagon.

Chiming in on the concept, Mahmoud Gao, founder of online shopping site Mr. Draper, says, “Retailers need to marry the convenience and speed of online shopping with the personal touch you would have in store. This trend is partly taking shape in the region with the rise of “try before you buy offering” from fintech players like Tabby, which allows consumers to receive items at home from online shops to touch and feel before committing to a purchase. Adding an additional layer to this experience; syncing data between online and offline gives the retailer a 360-degree view of the customer.”