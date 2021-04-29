A blessed home

Embrace the spirit of the season with themed home décor

The Holy Month of Ramadan is all about being together with family, spending quality time and being inspired by the way we spend time in our home and the way we serve Iftar and Suhoor. Ramadan is about feeling thankful, blessed, and appreciating the now and our surrounding. Being in that mindset inspires me and helps with designing and creating for my brand.



The colour schemes that are most associated with the season are gold and regal colour palettes, but mainly gold. Since my first-ever collection launched for Ramadan, gold has been the most prominent colour which reflects the spirit of the Holy Month. It's a month of reflection but also a month of togetherness.



Whether it's for your family or inviting friends over for Iftar and Suhoor, the dining area is very important in Ramadan. Pretty table and serve ware are must-haves because that's what the season is all about, as we gather at the table with our loved ones and break our fast. I learned from my mother that when you put love and care in the way you serve your family meals, it's a way to show them love.



Gold decorative pieces such as lanterns, moon-shaped vases and platters for dates are also cliché yet necessary pieces for this season. I love that Middle Eastern design is not afraid to be bold, unique and stand out - it's all about making a statement. Bold in colour and glam in designs is always eye-catching! I believe that the reason my style stands out is that it is influenced by the fact that I am Lebanese and grew up around unique, beautiful, statement furniture and décor. We are not afraid to go all out and make a bold statement. I believe that my collection reflects that.



If you are hosting a Ramadan meal this year, remember that attention to details makes a huge difference. My suggestion to create the optimal dinner table décor is to first choose your dinnerware set, then layer it over your placemat. Move on to picking fancy napkins and napkin holders, followed by placing your flatware and drinkware. As a finishing touch, create a gorgeous centrepiece, fill the vases with fresh flowers and add candle holders to add warmth and an inviting feeling.



For this Ramadan season, I bring my comfortable yet glamorous styles that set the perfect tone for an elegant home during the Ramadan and Eid celebrations. Infused with neutral colour palettes, bold designs, inviting fabrics and exquisite design details that can easily be worked into any room, my collection will add to the décor quotient of homes this Ramadan. Every piece is timeless, classic, and meant to make a statement whether on its own or styled with other pieces from the collection. Our home reflects who we are and what we love.



- Farah Merhi is the Founder and CEO of ?Inspire Me! Home Decor