UN chief urges Yemen rivals: No new violence and renew truce

Restrictions were imposed from July on firms tied to sale and shipment of petrol
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Yemen's warring parties on Monday to refrain from any provocations that could escalate violence. The move follows the failure to extend a nationwide ceasefire and to engage with each other to renew the truce.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general is disappointed that the internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels didn't reach an agreement before the October 2 deadline. But he stressed: "We in no way see it as the end of the road."
The initial two-month truce agreed to on April 2 and extended twice brought the longest lull in fighting since the devastating civil war began in 2014. The failure to renew it for an even longer period as the UN sought has raised fears of renewed clashes and a worsening of the already dire humanitarian situation in the Arab world's poorest country.
Dujarric said UN special envoy Hans Grundberg is still in negotiations with the government and the Houthis and will continue to explore "options that are acceptable to both parties”.
Yemen's civil war began in 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile.
The conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and over the years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia, which backs the government, and Iran, which supports the Houthis. More than 150,000 people have been killed, including over 14,500 civilians.
Last Friday, Guterres urged both sides to prioritize the national interests of the Yemeni people, expand the truce and "choose peace for good”. His statement followed a stark warning three days earlier from UN envoy Grundberg that the risk of a return to fighting "is real”.
Dujarric, the UN spokesman, said there's still time for the parties to "do what they need to do to benefit the people of Yemen”.
"The truce has directly benefited Yemeni civilians," he said. "Major military activity stopped, including Saudi-led coalition airstrikes and Houthi cross-border attacks. Civilian casualties have dropped significantly. Fuel imports through Hodeida ports eased shortages, and international commercial flights out of Sanaa airport to Amman and other destinations have resumed."
Restrictions were imposed from July on firms tied to sale and shipment of petrol
He warns that "chaos" will not be accepted while defending action of security forces
Death toll rising as protests spread to over 80 cities
The agreement aims to establish a regional network for knowledge and information sharing in order to bolster liquidity
Activist Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of Iran’s late president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, arrested
Attacks are in response to the support that the separatists have allegedly provided for the unrest inside Iran
Norway-based Iran Human Rights says many families were threatened with legal charges if they publicised deaths
His death on Monday was announced on his official website