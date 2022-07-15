Two-state solution may not be available for long: Palestinian President Abbas

King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and other family members were present during the ceremony
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said there was a narrowing window for the two-state solution to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"The opportunity for a two-state solution on the 1967 borders may be available today, and it may not remain for a long time," Abbas said after meeting with US President Joe Biden in the occupied West Bank.
Meanwhile, Biden pledged to keep up efforts to support a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Biden said the United States would not give up on the goal of a just settlement to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
"Even if the ground is not right at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians, Israelis and both sides closer together."
Shireen Abu Akleh was fatally shot as she covered an Israeli army operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank
Investigation reveals 'great deficiency and negligence in safety measures for dealing with hazardous materials'
13 dead, over 300 injured after accident at Aqaba port
Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh
Protesters storm the seat of the House of Representatives in Tobruk while thousands take to the streets across the country
Television channels say protesters manage to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism
Both countries blame each other for deal failure after two days of 'intense' negotiations