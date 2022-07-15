Two-state solution may not be available for long: Palestinian President Abbas

US President Biden pledges to keep up efforts to support a just solution

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 3:18 PM

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said there was a narrowing window for the two-state solution to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The opportunity for a two-state solution on the 1967 borders may be available today, and it may not remain for a long time," Abbas said after meeting with US President Joe Biden in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Biden pledged to keep up efforts to support a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Biden said the United States would not give up on the goal of a just settlement to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"Even if the ground is not right at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians, Israelis and both sides closer together."