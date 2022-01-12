Taliban seeking greater role in distribution of foreign aid

Saudi Arabia intercepted five Houthi drones launched towards the Kingdom on Monday.
MENA1 week ago
The Taliban administration that seized control of Afghanistan proposed a joint body on Wednesday of its officials and international representatives to coordinate billions of dollars in planned aid.
It was not clear whether the United Nations and foreign governments would back any such agreement as it would constitute a stark increase in access to international funding by the Taliban, whose officials have been sidelined due to sanctions.
An abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid last year following the hasty US exit and Taliban victory in August left Afghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger.
Western sanctions aimed at the Taliban also prevented the passage of basic supplies of food and medicine, although this has since eased after exemptions were passed by the UN Security Council and Washington in December.
On Tuesday, the United Nations asked donors for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2022 and the White House announced it would donate an extra $308 million.
“The goal of this committee is coordination on a higher level for facilitating humanitarian aids of the international community and to distribute aid for needy people,” Afghanistan’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi told a news conference in Kabul also attended by UN envoy Ramiz Alakbarov.
“We ask the international communities that they should use the government capacities for their aid goals.”
Foreign governments, facing warnings that millions could starve as the economic crisis intensifies, are ramping up humanitarian aid but are keen for it to remain free from government interference.
ALSO READ:
An Afghan finance ministry spokesman said that discussions would take place over the next 24 hours with the United Nations on the proposal for the joint body.
The UN Secretary-General’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan Alakbarov told Reuters that UN agencies were already communicating their requirements to the Taliban over aid.
Their top condition has been access to the entire country, including for female staff members.
Saudi Arabia intercepted five Houthi drones launched towards the Kingdom on Monday.
MENA1 week ago
A media report says one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water
MENA1 week ago
Iran urges the United Nations Security Council to hold the United States and Israel to account for Soleimani killing
MENA1 week ago
'The Houthi militia must promptly release the ship or Coalition Forces will undertake all necessary measures'
MENA1 week ago
The televised speech was made by Gebran Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement, signalling an unprecedented level of frustration
MENA1 week ago
This brought the death toll to 56 in demonstrations since a coup on October 25
MENA1 week ago
Egypt official says revenue increased 12.8 per cent, compared to 2020
MENA1 week ago
Unicef has called on “all parties to the conflict” to take concrete measures to protect children
MENA1 week ago