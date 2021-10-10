In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Saturday announced that only fully vaccinated pilgrims, who have received both their doses, will be allowed to apply for a permit to perform Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah starting October 10.
This condition also applies for permits to visit the Rawdah Sharif and the grave of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, according to a report in the Saudi Gazette.
However, those exempted from taking vaccinations (as mentioned in the Tawakkalna application form), will not be affected by the new rule.
According to the new update, the health status on the Tawakkalna application will be shown immune only for those who received two doses of any of the vaccines of Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who have been issued permits and have yet to receive their second dose, have been urged to do so 48 hours before the date of the permit to avoid cancellation, the report said.
In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
Bloodiest attack to strike the Syrian capital in four years
MENA6 days ago
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian foreign minister
MENA6 days ago
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties
MENA1 week ago
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and buildings shaking
MENA1 week ago
It is believed to be around 900 years old
MENA1 week ago
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion
MENA1 week ago
Valiollah Seif and two of his deputies were found guilty of disturbing foreign exchange market
MENA1 week ago