Saudi Arabia announces first female astronaut

Residents of the UK, US and the EU will be able to apply for a visa on arrival
Saudi Arabia has launched an astronaut programme, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, with the first journey to space set for 2023 carrying the country's first female astronaut.
Earlier it was reported, that the Kingdom plans to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private US space companies.
The sources, speaking anonymously to Reuters, said the deal was signed privately earlier this year with Houston's Axiom Space, which arranges and manages private missions to space on US spacecraft for researchers and tourists.
Under the deal, two Saudi astronauts will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station for a roughly weeklong stay early next year, the sources said. The Saudis would be the first from their country to go into space aboard a private spacecraft.
ALSO READ:
Residents of the UK, US and the EU will be able to apply for a visa on arrival
The narcotics included hashish and heroin
Street value of the narcotics is approximately $470 million to $1.175 billion
Countries seek to enhance strong bilateral relations
Shehbaz Sharif meets Qatar Investment Authority officials in Doha
The Regal Heights Hotel features a number of tourist facilities
Crude prices remain above $100 per barrel
Authorities to allow direct registration; 25% quota allocated for those over 65