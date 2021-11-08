Saudi Arabia: 172 citizens, expats arrested on corruption charges

Yet to see if Khartoum military leadership will be represented during the session
Saudi Arabia’s anti-graft authority has arrested 172 people — citizens and expatriates — on charges related to financial and administrative corruption in government agencies, according to an article in Saudi Gazette.
The authority stated on its Twitter account that it conducted 6,061 oversight rounds in one month and investigated 512 people implicated in administrative and financial corruption.
In a statement, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said that the accused included employees of the ministries of defense, interior, national guard, foreign affairs, health, environment and water, and Education authority and the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (Haia)
The charges framed against them included bribery, abuse of power and office, and forgery.
The arrest of the suspects was made after carrying out investigations into the alleged role of 512 people.
Nazaha confirmed that legal procedures were being completed to refer the accused to the judiciary, and called for the community’s contribution in reporting any suspicion of financial or administrative corruption to protect and preserve the public interest.
