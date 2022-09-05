Major power outage reported across Oman; traffic signals affected

Efforts to restore the supply of electricity are underway

Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 3:08 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 3:13 PM

A major power outage has been reported in various parts of Muscat and the Sultanate of Oman.

According to an official statement, "the electricity main interconnected system is facing partial blackout. The restoration of supply is under process by Omar Electricity Transmission Company."

The lack of electricity has affected traffic lights as well, with traffic jams reported in multiple locations. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and drive safely.

Local media outlets are reporting that the supply of electricity is being restored gradually.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) also issued a statement, saying: "Parts of the main electricity network in the Sultanate of Oman are facing some interruptions, and they are being dealt with by the Oman Electricity Transmission Company. The electricity is currently being restored gradually. The authority will issue additional information as soon as it becomes available."

More to follow.