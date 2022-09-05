Major power outage reported across Oman; traffic signals affected

Houthi attack on the Dhabab area, east of Taiz city, kills at least 10 troops and wounds seven others
A major power outage has been reported in various parts of Muscat and the Sultanate of Oman.
According to an official statement, "the electricity main interconnected system is facing partial blackout. The restoration of supply is under process by Omar Electricity Transmission Company."
The lack of electricity has affected traffic lights as well, with traffic jams reported in multiple locations. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and drive safely.
Local media outlets are reporting that the supply of electricity is being restored gradually.
The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) also issued a statement, saying: "Parts of the main electricity network in the Sultanate of Oman are facing some interruptions, and they are being dealt with by the Oman Electricity Transmission Company. The electricity is currently being restored gradually. The authority will issue additional information as soon as it becomes available."
More to follow.
Houthi attack on the Dhabab area, east of Taiz city, kills at least 10 troops and wounds seven others
Army announces Baghdad-wide curfew after cleric's announcement of retirement from politics
He also said that his party offices will be closed
Most of the businesses remain closed as militias patrol the streets in Tripoli
Small arms fire and explosions rock several districts of Tripoli
The 3,000-year-old canopic jar lid was shipped from Europe to a private buyer
Videos posted online show burned-out cars, buildings riddled with bullet holes, and mosque on fire
Wreckage of the boat, sank earlier this year, was located on Wednesday at a depth of 450 metres