Jordanian religious leader implores media to 'build bridges of tolerance'

Amman - Father Rifaat Badr said a person's religion shouldn't be used as a yardstick for discrimination

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 5:01 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 5:02 PM

Hatred among religions has been spearheaded by people using social media to advance their personal interests, a religious leader has said at the 'Media Against Hate' conference.

The two-day conference, which was organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, was held in Jordan.

In his presentation on Monday, Father Rifaat Badr, head of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media in Jordan, said social media platforms are being used to spread libel, hurtful comments, misleading information and hate statements.

“Communication tools can serve as building blocks for bridges of love and not walls of segregation, discrimination and hate,” he said. “Religious beliefs regarding the sacred meaning of human life calls for recognition of the fundamental values of humanity."

He added that the world needs to cooperate to build bridges of love, tolerance and forgiveness.

Badr noted that all human beings are brothers and sisters and that the differences in the ways they worship their God shouldn’t be used as a yardstick for discriminating against others.

He asked the media to devote all their efforts to fight hate speech and discrimination for a peaceful world.

“We are asking people in the media to spread messages of peace, love and tolerance and refrain from promoting hatred and discrimination," he said. “It is important to respect the values of religion and refrain from publishing hate statements and fake news that mislead the society.”

ALSO READ:

>> Media practitioners must fight against hate speech, says former Jordanian minister

Badr also praised all members of the media who worked tirelessly to maintain solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must continue to focus our efforts towards hosting conferences and seminars that promote ethical media practices and the promotion of peace in the media," he said.