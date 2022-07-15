Israel welcomes Saudi decision to open airspace

Israeli Transport Minister says an "important step" has been taken

By AFP Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 11:56 AM

Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Friday welcomed as an "important step" Saudi Arabia's decision to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace.

"Israeli flights will be allowed in Saudi Arabian airspace. This is an important step by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will significantly shorten flight times and lower prices," Michaeli said in a statement.

