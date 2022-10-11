Israel-Lebanon sea border deal hailed as 'historic'

US President Joe Biden praises the breakthrough and urges all parties to stick to the deal

A view shows the border wall between Lebanon and Israel as pictured from Kfar Kila village, southern Lebanon. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 10:02 PM

Israel said on Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a “historic agreement” that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries.

Lebanon said the proposed final text was “satisfactory”, while US President Joe Biden praised the “breakthrough” and urged all parties to stick to the deal.

Negotiations between the neighbouring countries, which are still technically at war, had suffered repeated setbacks since their launch in 2020.

But they gained momentum in recent weeks with both sides eyeing revenue from potentially rich Mediterranean gas fields.

US envoy Amos Hochstein floated a proposed final agreement earlier this month that Israel welcomed, but Lebanon sought some adjustments.

Israel said last week it intended to reject Lebanon’s requested changes, even if that made a deal impossible, but negotiations continued, culminating in what both sides described as acceptable final terms.

“Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute,” said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office, which said the deal was an “achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security”.

Lebanon’s presidency said the proposed final text submitted by Hochstein was “satisfactory to Lebanon” and voiced hope that “the agreement on the demarcation will be announced as soon as possible”.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, following a meeting with President Michel Aoun, said that there was “full agreement on the English draft of the agreement”.

Aoun will review the Arabic translation and is expected to make an official announcement by Wednesday, Mikati added.

Biden hailed the agreement as a “historic breakthrough”.

“The governments of Israel and Lebanon have agreed to formally end their maritime boundary dispute,” Biden said in a statement. “It is now critical that all parties uphold their commitments and work towards implementation.”

Lebanon’s chief negotiator, Elias Bou Saab, said that Beirut had “come to a solution that satisfies both parties.”

A major source of friction was the Karish gas field, which Israel insisted fell entirely within its waters and was not a subject of negotiation.

Lebanon reportedly claimed part of the field and Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed militant group that holds huge sway in Lebanon, threatened attacks if Israel began production at Karish.

Israel has said production would begin at Karish as soon as possible, regardless of Lebanon’s demands.

Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz commended the Lebanese presidency for backing the accord, which he described as “positive for both sides”.

Gantz criticised Hezbollah, which he said “attempted to destroy the process” with its threats.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was due to deliver a speech later on Tuesday, during which he was expected to give his response to the border deal.

On Sunday, London-listed firm Energean began testing the pipeline linking Karish to the Israeli coast, a key step before production can begin.

The US text has not been made public but under terms leaked to the press all of the Karish field would fall under Israeli control, while another potential gas field, Qana, would be divided but its exploitation would be under Lebanon’s control.

French company Total would be licensed to search for gas in the Qana field, and Israel would receive a share of future revenues.

Bou Saab said Lebanon will “get its full rights from the Qana field”, and Israel might receive compensation through Total.

There will be no direct partnership in gas exploration or exploitation between the two enemy states, he said.

The Israeli premier has said his government is committed to exporting more gas to Europe to help replace Russian deliveries hit by the war in Ukraine.

But Israel’s November 1 general election has overshadowed the recent phases of the negotiations.

The country’s parliament will review the border deal but will not necessarily need to vote on it, as final approval lies with the cabinet, an Israeli official said.

Right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu charged that Lapid had “capitulated” to Hezbollah by moving forward with an agreement.

It was not clear if Netanyahu, who remains determined to reclaim the premiership he held from 2009-2021, had seen the deal’s proposed terms.

But he has vowed that the hawkish government he hopes to form next month with his far-right and religious allies will not be bound by any agreement with Lebanon.