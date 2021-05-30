Israel, Egypt hold talks toward Gaza ‘permanent ceasefire’

Still searching for more victims, survivors, says state-run mining company
MENA3 days ago
Israeli and Egyptian officials held talks in both countries Sunday aimed at bolstering the Cairo-brokered ceasefire that ended the latest deadly flare-up of violence between the Jewish state and Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in Jerusalem to discuss “strengthening cooperation” between their countries, Netanyahu’s office said.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi tasked Kamel and his delegation, who were also to visit the occupied Palestinian Territories, with hammering out a permanent ceasefire deal, senior Egyptian security officials told AFP.
On the same day, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi made the first official visit by an Israeli top diplomat to neighbouring Egypt in 13 years, for talks with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
Ashkenazi tweeted on his arrival that they would “discuss establishing a permanent ceasefire with Hamas, a mechanism for providing humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza with a pivotal role played by the international community”.
The Egyptian foreign ministry tweeted that the ministers’ talks were “part of Egypt’s relentless and continued efforts to revive the peace track and to build on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was also expected in Cairo for talks, senior Egyptian security officials said, without providing further details.
Egypt played a pivotal role in negotiating the May 21 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that brought an end to 11 days of deadly fighting.
Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, health officials said.
Rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics said.
Still searching for more victims, survivors, says state-run mining company
MENA3 days ago
The talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel's new govt was formed in June.
MENA4 days ago
The United States said in November that the Houthis had detained several Yemeni employees at the US embassy.
MENA4 days ago
On Monday, Iran and the US resumed indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
MENA5 days ago
This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country's history: Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg
MENA5 days ago
Michel Aoun implicitly blames Hezbollah for preventing the government from convening without naming the group
MENA5 days ago
Benjamin Briere, who was arrested for taking pictures in a desert area, protests against mistreatment in prison
MENA5 days ago
An elections committee set up by parliament recommends the establishment of a new government before any new polling date
MENA5 days ago