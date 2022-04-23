Iran, Saudi resume talks in Iraq after months

Officials from both sides as well as Iraqi and Omani officials participated in the meeting

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview. AP

By AP Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 9:10 PM

Iran resumed talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia months after secret Baghdad-brokered talks were suspended, state-linked media reported Saturday.

The Iranian news website Nournews, considered to be close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said a fifth round of talks was held in Baghdad.

Ranking security officials from both sides as well as Iraqi and Omani officials, participated it said. It was not immediately clear when the talks took place. The fourth round took place in September.

Nournews reported a positive atmosphere permeated the talks increasing hopes for “steps on the path of resumption of ties” between the two nations, including a joint meeting of foreign ministers.

Nournews also published a photo of two Iranian and Saudi officials standing at the side of Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi.

Iraq borders both Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia had severed diplomatic ties in 2016.

The Baghdad-mediated talks between the nations began quietly in Iraq’s capital last year as Saudi Arabia.