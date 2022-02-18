Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says

They went missing weeks ago after participating in an anti-Taliban rally
MENA5 days ago
A senior European Union official said on Friday that a US-Iranian deal to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement was close but success depended on the political will of those involved.
“I expect an agreement in the coming week, the coming two weeks or so,” the EU official said. “I think we have now on the table text that are very, very close to what is going to be the final agreement,” the official said.
Reuters reported on February 17 details of a possible deal negotiated by envoys from Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and United States.
“Most of the issues are already agreed. But as a principle in this kind of negotiations, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. So, we still have...some questions, some of them rather political and difficult to agree,” the official said.
ALSO READ:
The official said a deal was necessary as Iran’s sensitive uranium enrichment programme was moving ahead quickly. Iran has always denied it is seeking nuclear weapons.
“On the ground they are advancing very much at a speed that is not compatible with the long-term survival of the JCPOA,” the official said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is formally titled.
They went missing weeks ago after participating in an anti-Taliban rally
MENA5 days ago
A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia could lead to interruptions to the flow of grain out of the Black Sea region
MENA5 days ago
Local media reported that kidnappers were paid 500 million Syrian pounds
MENA5 days ago
The High Council of State head Khaled Al Mechri accused Dbeibah’s government of fuelling a campaign against the parliament
MENA5 days ago
Child's identity confirmed by father from clothes.
MENA6 days ago
Libyan parliament voted to replace Dbeibah with former interior minister Bashagha as PM, raising the prospect of a power struggle
MENA1 week ago
UN envoy urges Taliban to ensure female safety, liberty
MENA1 week ago
Report says environmental pollution will cost some nations in the region including Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen more than 3 per cent of their GDP
MENA1 week ago