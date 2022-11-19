Iran: 47 children among at least 378 killed in crackdown

The country has been gripped by protests ever since the death of Mahsa Amini's on September 16

By AFP Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 7:27 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 7:30 PM

Iranian security forces have killed at least 378 people -- including 47 children - in a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death, a rights group said in an updated toll Saturday.

The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over Amini's death on September 16, three days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

The protests were fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy.

"At least 378 protesters, including 47 children, have been killed by the oppressive forces since September 16," Iran Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam told AFP.

The figure represents an increase of 36 since the Norway-based group issued its previous toll on Wednesday.

It includes at least 123 people killed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan, 40 in both Kurdistan and Tehran provinces and 39 in West Azerbaijan province.

Iran Human Rights warned that the regime had been mounting a "campaign of spreading lies" ahead of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council next week.