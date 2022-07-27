Egypt, India ink deal to build green hydrogen factory worth $8 billion

ReNew Power Private Limited will build the factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone

By Reuters Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 8:58 PM

Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.