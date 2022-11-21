Bahrain’s king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

Prince Salman submitted resignation of old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain attending the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 8:23 PM

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain reappointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet on Monday, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Prince Salman had submitted the resignation of the old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted.

The cabinet's change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month.