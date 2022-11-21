Bahrain’s king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

Yair Lapid says his government’s strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans over US investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain reappointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet on Monday, state news agency (BNA) reported.
Prince Salman had submitted the resignation of the old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted.
The cabinet's change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month.
Yair Lapid says his government’s strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans over US investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
Authorities are currently working to put out the blaze
Defence Minister says Israel has made it clear to the US that the country won’t cooperate with any external investigation
Six Turkish citizens – two members each of three families – were killed in the attack, for which no group has claimed responsibility yet
Starting out on July 1, 72-year-old Hildebrandt cycled through 17 countries, covering some 8,830km, averaging about 80km a day
Explosion occurred in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists
Accident was caused by the malfunctioning of steering wheel
Screenshots taken by internet users showed a picture after the hack claiming it was carried out by a previously unknown account called 'Al Toufan'