Time to remit: Pakistani rupee drops to historic low

Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to records with a 25.1 per cent year-to-date gain in 2021
Markets1 week ago
Pakistani currency has dropped at its record low against the US dollar due to Rs 1.81 decline in the inter-bank market during intra-day trading, with the exchange rate sliding to Rs 175.73, local media reported on Friday.
The News International reported that the local currency depreciated around Rs 1.54 against the greenback to settle at Rs 175.73 on Friday. Cumulatively, the local currency has lost around Rs 5.76 during the last seven days, reports ANI.
Analysts believe the demand for the foreign currency stood higher than supply amid an increase in import payments, rising global commodity prices and uncertainty about the resumption of the IMF loan programme, the publication reported.
The currency last dropped to a record low of Rs 175.26 against the US currency on October 26.
ALSO READ:
The fall is continuing amid the rising inflation in the country. Prices of daily needs have soared to a new high in Pakistan, drawing condemnation and large-scale protests against the government by the opposition.
Reza Baqir, SBP Governor, had earlier created quite a stir on social media after he defended the rupee depreciation saying it benefited overseas Pakistanis and claimed that inflation in the country was artificial and would be controlled, according to ARY News.
Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to records with a 25.1 per cent year-to-date gain in 2021
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,775.00 per ounce on Thursday morning.
Markets1 week ago
The benchmark index advanced 114 points, or 3.8 per cent to its highest level in more than three years
Markets1 week ago
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.68 against the US dollar.
Markets1 week ago
US Federal Reserve meeting to assess its plan to combat inflation
Markets1 week ago
The Dubai Financial Market’s General Index surged 113.77 points, or 3.94 per cent — hitting its highest since August 2018 on positive developments announced by the government to boost activity on the local bourse
Markets1 week ago
Markets trade in a small range ahead of key central bank meetings.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold rose 0.09 per cent to $1,793.60 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago