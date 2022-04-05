Indian rupee trades in a narrow range against UAE dirham

The market briefly hit $3 trillion on November 10, when bitcoin reached $69,000.
The Indian rupee started on a flat note on Tuesday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.54 against the American dollar (20.58 versus the UAE dirham) and moved in a narrow range. It touched an early high of 75.47 in initial deals.
On Monday, the rupee started the financial year 2022-23 on a bullish note.
It spurted 21 paise to close at a one month-high of 75.53 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.27 per cent to $108.90 per barrel as the geopolitical uncertainty from the prolonged conflict in Ukraine persisted.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 99.02 as the prospect of increased sanctions on Russia pushed investors to the safety of the greenback.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 248.08 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,363.66, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped by 55.45 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 17,997.95.
“Oil back near 110 and a lower opening for USD-INR at 75.45 indicates the amount of inflows in the system. Range of 75.20 to 75.60 as we await for US Fed minutes due on Wednesday and MPC meeting decision on April 8,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
Bhansali also noted that "fighting in Ukraine seems to have died down for the moment but it can flare up as the West keeps imposing sanctions on Russia."
